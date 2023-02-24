UrduPoint.com

Saudi Embassy Announces Short Video Completion On 'Pak-Saudi Relations'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Saudi embassy announces short video completion on 'Pak-Saudi Relations'

The Saudi Embassy here on Friday announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' for the talented youth across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi Embassy here on Friday announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' for the talented youth across the country.

According to the Saudi embassy's official Twitter handle account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of the visit of first President of Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad to Saudi Arabia made in March 1953 and his meeting with King Abdulaziz.

https://twitter.com/ksaembassypk/status/1629120082663055360?s=48&t=w7ztcyVip5D93FqPwuYY-w As per conditions to participate in the competition, the contestant's age must not be more than 30 years, the duration of video must be of two minutes focusing on the central theme of Pak-Saudi Relations, and it could be either in Arabic, urdu or English language.

The last date of video submission is March 10, and it could be emailed on mediaattacheksa@gmail.com or on WhatsApp number + 92 325 3111014.

The first prize holder would be awarded $2,000, second $1,500, third $1,000 and from fourth to tenth $500.

\932

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Twitter Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia March From WhatsApp Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of Sharjah Wheel ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of Sharjah Wheelers Festival

1 minute ago
 UAE, Mongolia sign MoU on defence cooperation

UAE, Mongolia sign MoU on defence cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Italy and Ireland both promise a 'proper Test matc ..

Italy and Ireland both promise a 'proper Test match'

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia arrests opposition figure in escalating cr ..

Tunisia arrests opposition figure in escalating crackdown

2 minutes ago
 French teenager charged with murder over teacher k ..

French teenager charged with murder over teacher killing: lawyer

3 minutes ago
 Three candidates emerge to lead Scotland

Three candidates emerge to lead Scotland

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.