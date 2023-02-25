UrduPoint.com

Saudi Embassy Announces Short Video Completion On 'Pak-Saudi Relations'

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi Embassy here on Friday announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' for the talented youth across the country.

According to the Saudi embassy's official Twitter handle account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of the visit of first President of Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad to Saudi Arabia made in March 1953 and his meeting with King Abdulaziz.

https://twitter.com/ksaembassypk/status/1629120082663055360?s=48&t=w7ztcyVip5D93FqPwuYY-w As per conditions to participate in the competition, the contestant's age must not be more than 30 years, the duration of video must be of two minutes focusing on the central theme of Pak-Saudi Relations, and it could be either in Arabic, urdu or English language.

The last date of video submission is March 10, and it could be emailed on mediaattacheksa@gmail.com or on WhatsApp number + 92 325 3111014.

The first prize holder would be awarded $2,000, second $1,500, third $1,000 and from fourth to tenth $500.

