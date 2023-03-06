Saudi embassy announces video competition on theme of bilateral relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Malki said the 'Pak-Saudi relations' had always been a fascinating and beautiful topic throughout history.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said the Saudi embassy was looking forward to the creativity of Pakistani youth as it had announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' to hunt the talent.

https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1631356388566769665?s=48&t=M7xzh6l-_CLtwdCjleQhLg According to the Saudi embassy's official Twitter handle account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of the visit of the "first President Ghulam Muhammad" (sic) to Saudi Arabia made in March 1953 and his meeting with King Abdulaziz.

https://twitter.com/ksaembassypk/status/1629120082663055360?s=48&t=w7ztcyVip5D93FqPwuYY-w As per conditions to participate in the competition, the contestant's age must not be more than 30 years; the duration of the video must be of two minutes focusing on the central theme of Pak-Saudi Relations; and it can be either in Arabic, urdu or English language.

The last date of video submission is March 10, and the video can be emailed to mediaattacheksa@gmail.com or on WhatsApp number + 92 325 3111014.

The first prize holder would be awarded $2,000; the second prize holder $1,500; the third $1,000 and from the fourth to tenth $500.