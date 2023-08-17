(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :In a show of unity and camaraderie, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia marked Pakistan's Independence Day with fervor and national pride.

The local employees and officials gathered at the embassy to partake in the jubilant festivities that highlighted the enduring bond between the two countries the other day.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki led the commemorative event, embodying the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Amidst an atmosphere charged with patriotic fervency, Ambassador Al-Malki ceremoniously cut a cake adorned with the flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The poignant strains of the national anthems of both nations reverberated through the embassy, echoing the shared aspirations and values that bind them.

As a gesture of friendship and goodwill, the ambassador generously distributed gifts to Pakistani nationals present at the event. This heartfelt exchange symbolized the unwavering brotherhood that defines the relationship between the two countries.

The occasion was organized by Saudi Press Attach�, Dr.

Naif Al-Otaibi, who emphasized the profound interconnectedness across various spheres between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Dr. Al-Otaibi underscored that the celebration was a testament to the profound social, political, cultural, economic, and religious affiliations that have blossomed over the years.

In a poignant reflection, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi noted the significance of Pakistan's Independence Day for Saudi Arabia. He articulated that Saudi Arabia holds Pakistan and its citizens in the highest regard, considering them as integral members of their extended family. This sentiment resonated strongly with the attendees, further cementing the enduring friendship that serves as the cornerstone of Saudi-Pakistani relations.

The commemoration served as a poignant reminder of the shared history and shared dreams that bind these two brotherly nations. The Embassy's celebration showcased the vitality of this diplomatic partnership and its unwavering commitment to fostering amicable relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

