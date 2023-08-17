Open Menu

Saudi Embassy Commemorates Pakistan's Independence Day With Spirited Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Saudi embassy commemorates Pakistan's Independence Day with spirited celebrations

In a show of unity and camaraderie, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia marked Pakistan's Independence Day with fervor and national pride

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :In a show of unity and camaraderie, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia marked Pakistan's Independence Day with fervor and national pride.

The local employees and officials gathered at the embassy to partake in the jubilant festivities that highlighted the enduring bond between the two countries the other day.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki led the commemorative event, embodying the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Amidst an atmosphere charged with patriotic fervency, Ambassador Al-Malki ceremoniously cut a cake adorned with the flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The poignant strains of the national anthems of both nations reverberated through the embassy, echoing the shared aspirations and values that bind them.

As a gesture of friendship and goodwill, the ambassador generously distributed gifts to Pakistani nationals present at the event. This heartfelt exchange symbolized the unwavering brotherhood that defines the relationship between the two countries.

The occasion was organized by Saudi Press Attach�, Dr.

Naif Al-Otaibi, who emphasized the profound interconnectedness across various spheres between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Dr. Al-Otaibi underscored that the celebration was a testament to the profound social, political, cultural, economic, and religious affiliations that have blossomed over the years.

In a poignant reflection, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi noted the significance of Pakistan's Independence Day for Saudi Arabia. He articulated that Saudi Arabia holds Pakistan and its citizens in the highest regard, considering them as integral members of their extended family. This sentiment resonated strongly with the attendees, further cementing the enduring friendship that serves as the cornerstone of Saudi-Pakistani relations.

The commemoration served as a poignant reminder of the shared history and shared dreams that bind these two brotherly nations. The Embassy's celebration showcased the vitality of this diplomatic partnership and its unwavering commitment to fostering amicable relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/AmbassadorNawaf/status/1692142856352272700?s=20

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Saudi Independence Saudi Arabia Family Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan ..

Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

31 seconds ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

32 seconds ago
 Police holds flag march in city

Police holds flag march in city

36 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing 1762 development projects ..

Meeting reviews ongoing 1762 development projects of South Punjab

37 seconds ago
 Emirati humanitarian team distributes 200 heads of ..

Emirati humanitarian team distributes 200 heads of cattle in Umm Jaras in Chad

43 minutes ago
Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

1 hour ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

1 hour ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

1 hour ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

1 hour ago
 Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan