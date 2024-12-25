Saudi Embassy extends greetings to Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Embassy on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the brotherly people of Pakistan on the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The embassy, in a message shared on its official platform, paid rich tribute to the extraordinary contributions of Quaid-e-Azam, whose visionary leadership and tireless efforts laid the foundation of Pakistan.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, the Embassy expressed its admiration for the ideals and legacy of the great leader, which continue to inspire generations.

The message reflects the deep-rooted brotherly ties and mutual respect between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening their historical relationship.