Saudi Embassy Highlights King Faisal's Historic Visit To Karachi Radio Station On World Radio Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Saudi Embassy highlights King Faisal's historic visit to Karachi Radio Station on World Radio Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Embassy on Thursday marked World Radio Day by sharing a special video on its official X account featuring rare archival images and historical details of Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz’s 1955 visit to the Karachi Radio Station and underscoring a significant chapter in Saudi-Pakistani diplomatic ties.

Observed annually on February 13, the day recognizes the power of radio in connecting communities and preserving history. According to the Saudi Embassy’s Media Attaché, Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, the content was curated to highlight historic moments that strengthen the bond between the two brotherly nations, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He said such initiatives are aimed at further reinforcing bilateral relations. He emphasized that the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Pakistan remains committed to promoting themes that resonate with Pakistan’s historical and cultural significance, connecting them to Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and esteemed leaders.

https://x.com/KSAembassyPK/status/1889925556596269354?t=7KR0I4I6fIS21KyjwbxGWw&s=19

