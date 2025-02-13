- Home
- Pakistan
- Saudi Embassy highlights King Faisal's historic visit to Karachi Radio Station on World Radio Day
Saudi Embassy Highlights King Faisal's Historic Visit To Karachi Radio Station On World Radio Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Embassy on Thursday marked World Radio Day by sharing a special video on its official X account featuring rare archival images and historical details of Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz’s 1955 visit to the Karachi Radio Station and underscoring a significant chapter in Saudi-Pakistani diplomatic ties.
Observed annually on February 13, the day recognizes the power of radio in connecting communities and preserving history. According to the Saudi Embassy’s Media Attaché, Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, the content was curated to highlight historic moments that strengthen the bond between the two brotherly nations, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
He said such initiatives are aimed at further reinforcing bilateral relations. He emphasized that the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Pakistan remains committed to promoting themes that resonate with Pakistan’s historical and cultural significance, connecting them to Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and esteemed leaders.
https://x.com/KSAembassyPK/status/1889925556596269354?t=7KR0I4I6fIS21KyjwbxGWw&s=19
Recent Stories
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..
ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award
WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack
WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..
Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Embassy highlights King Faisal's historic visit to Karachi Radio Station on World Radio Day6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Khuli Kachehri Held at Treasury Office on Ombudsman’s Directives6 minutes ago
-
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters15 minutes ago
-
Production oriented and market driven economy vital for unlocking potential of CPEC: Haroon Sharif16 minutes ago
-
Seven motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Police, Parco officials discuss LPG tanker blast case, prevention strategy16 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for structured approach to Construction Dispute Resolution16 minutes ago
-
Girl dies due fire breakout26 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; snatched mobiles, cash recovered26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoUs, agreements in fields of media, cultural cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Drought threat: PDMA dispatches 10 water bouzers, 1000 jerry cans to Cholistan, Thal areas46 minutes ago