Saudi Embassy Hosts Grand Iftar For MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia hosted a lavish Iftar dinner in honor of the Secretary-General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at a local hotel on Monday evening.
Dr. Al-Issa is currently on an official trip to Pakistan from April 7 to 16, 2024, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and promote interfaith harmony.
The reception was graced by the presence of several esteemed guests, including Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik.
Also in attendance were prominent figures such as, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. Notable religious scholars and leaders representing diverse schools of thought also marked their presence at the event.
The gathering provided a platform for meaningful discussions on fostering interfaith understanding and cooperation.
Participants exchanged views on the significance of promoting tolerance and dialogue in today's global context, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities.
During his visit, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is expected to engage in a series of meetings with Pakistani officials and religious leaders to discuss avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest. His presence underscores the longstanding friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and highlights the shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Muslim world.
The Iftar dinner served as a symbol of hospitality and goodwill, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and their joint efforts in advancing common goals for the prosperity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.
As Dr. Al-Issa’s trip continues, it is anticipated that fruitful discussions and engagements will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and contribute to the promotion of interfaith harmony on a broader scale.
\778
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered3 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply on Eid3 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s advisory forecast rain-thunderstorm, heatwaves for April 202413 minutes ago
-
Dar appointed leader of the House in Senate13 minutes ago
-
Bye-elections on Gilani’s vacated NA seat on May 1913 minutes ago
-
Cheques distributed among 115 people13 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered13 minutes ago
-
Excise Minister deliberates on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles13 minutes ago
-
Dera administration distributes aid cheques among deserving persons13 minutes ago
-
PTI treading on path of chaos, destruction, alleges Khawaja Asif13 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties13 minutes ago