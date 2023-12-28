Saudi Embassy in Jordan holds symposium to celebrate World Arabic Language Day

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Amman organized a symposium today to commemorate World Arabic Language Day and emphasize the Arabic language as “the language of poetry and arts.”

The symposium was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, as well as representatives from Jordan’s Ministries of Education, Higher education and Scientific Research, and Culture.

During his speech at the symposium, Ambassador Al-Sudairi highlighted the global significance of World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on December 18, which underscores the Arabic language’s crucial role.

The ambassador commended the Arabic language as a vessel of heritage, cultural and diverse forms of Arabic thought.

He also underlined how this commemoration reflects the language’s importance in human civilization and its profound influence on science, literature, poetry, and the arts throughout the centuries.

Al-Sudairi underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting the Arabic language as a means of fostering cultural identity, preserving knowledge, and safeguarding historical heritage. He further highlighted Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in promoting the Arabic language at local, regional, and global levels, driven by its dedication to serving the language of the Quran. Additionally, he shed light on the Kingdom’s extensive experience in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.