Saudi Embassy Upholding Its Tradition Hosts Iftar Dinner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Saudi embassy upholding its tradition hosts Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia under the highness of Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki hosted a grand Iftar dinner here at a local hotel on Wednesday evening.

The event was graced by the diplomats of various embassies, parliamentarians, government officials, religious scholars, members of civil society and media persons.

On this occasion, Saudi Ambassador Al-Malki greeted the guests and welcomed them to the Iftar dinner.

He expressed his happiness at the presence of so many people from all walks of life, saying that the event provided an opportunity for them to strengthen the bond of friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of the holy month of Ramazan and significance of the Iftar dinner as a time for Muslims to break their fast together in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

The guests were served with a wide range of delicious traditional Saudi and Pakistani cuisine, including dates, fruit juices, and a variety of savory and sweet dishes.

The Iftar dinner was highly appreciated by the guests, who expressed their gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Al-Malki for hosting such a warm and welcoming event.

"I would like to thank the Saudi embassy for inviting us to this wonderful Iftar dinner," said a senior journalist, adding that it was a great opportunity for us to meet and interact with members of the diplomatic community, and to enjoy the delicious food and warm hospitality of our Saudi brothers.

The event was widely attended by the local and international media persons, who praised the Saudi embassy for its efforts to promote cultural exchange and friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Iftar dinner is one the prominent annual features hosted by the Saudi embassy besides a series of other events such as; distribution of ration, dates and copies of the Holy Quran.

A day earlier, Saudi embassy in collaboration with International Islamic University Islamabad organized another massive gathering based on the people of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi here at the Faisal Mosque.

