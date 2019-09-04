UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi, Emirati FMs Arrive On Day-long Visit With Kashmir High On Agenda

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Saudi, Emirati FMs arrive on day-long visit with Kashmir high on agenda

Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan arrived here Wednesday on a day-long visit to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan arrived here Wednesday on a day-long visit to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received both the foreign dignitaries on their arrival at the Nur Khan Air Base.

The Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and also with the military leadership.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had stated that the visit was taking place as a result of direct telephone calls by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the crown princes of the two countries.

He said the two visiting foreign ministers would be briefed about Pakistan's stance on India's unilateral move of ending special status of Kashmir through abrogation of Article 370 and the situation in the Occupied Valley due to continued lockdown..

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Saudi Jammu United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt approves 303 appointments against decea ..

14 seconds ago

Pound extends recovery amid Brexit drama

7 minutes ago

Defamation case against Najam Sethi adjourned till ..

7 minutes ago

Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to withdraw GIDC ..

13 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 poi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.