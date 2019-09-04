Saudi, Emirati FMs arrive on day-long visit with Kashmir high on agenda

(@imziishan)

Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan arrived here Wednesday on a day-long visit to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan arrived here Wednesday on a day-long visit to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received both the foreign dignitaries on their arrival at the Nur Khan Air Base.

The Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and also with the military leadership.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had stated that the visit was taking place as a result of direct telephone calls by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the crown princes of the two countries.

He said the two visiting foreign ministers would be briefed about Pakistan's stance on India's unilateral move of ending special status of Kashmir through abrogation of Article 370 and the situation in the Occupied Valley due to continued lockdown..