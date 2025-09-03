Saudi Entrepreneurs Show Interest In Joint Ventures With Pakistani Food Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that Saudi entrepreneurs have expressed keen interest in establishing joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in the food sector, particularly in the rapidly expanding snacks industry.
According to a message received here from Jeddah, a Pakistani delegation currently visiting Saudi Arabia shared that during recent interactions, both sides discussed the vast potential for collaboration and emphasized the importance of introducing innovative, high-quality snack products to meet rising consumer demand.
Shahid Imran underscored the need to explore opportunities in technology transfer, co-branding, and halal certification to enhance competitiveness in the Gulf market. The Saudi side acknowledged Pakistan’s expertise in producing both traditional and modern snacks at affordable prices, while Pakistani exporters welcomed the prospects of tapping into the lucrative Saudi market.
Both sides agreed that such ventures would not only increase bilateral trade but also generate employment opportunities and strengthen economic ties. Concluding, Shahid Imran said these collaborations could pave the way for long-term partnerships in the broader food and beverage industry.
