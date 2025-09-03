Open Menu

Saudi Entrepreneurs Show Interest In Joint Ventures With Pakistani Food Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Saudi entrepreneurs show interest in joint ventures with Pakistani food sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that Saudi entrepreneurs have expressed keen interest in establishing joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in the food sector, particularly in the rapidly expanding snacks industry.

According to a message received here from Jeddah, a Pakistani delegation currently visiting Saudi Arabia shared that during recent interactions, both sides discussed the vast potential for collaboration and emphasized the importance of introducing innovative, high-quality snack products to meet rising consumer demand.

Shahid Imran underscored the need to explore opportunities in technology transfer, co-branding, and halal certification to enhance competitiveness in the Gulf market. The Saudi side acknowledged Pakistan’s expertise in producing both traditional and modern snacks at affordable prices, while Pakistani exporters welcomed the prospects of tapping into the lucrative Saudi market.

Both sides agreed that such ventures would not only increase bilateral trade but also generate employment opportunities and strengthen economic ties. Concluding, Shahid Imran said these collaborations could pave the way for long-term partnerships in the broader food and beverage industry.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan