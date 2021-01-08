Saudi envoy calls for diversifying bilateral defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky called on Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain and expressed his interest to diversify bilateral defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries here on Friday.

The Secretary Defence welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

"The scope and scale of defence cooperation between two countries is exemplary and all efforts are in hand to further enhance the level of cooperation," he said.

The Ambassador reciprocated these sentiments and expressed his desire to further diversify the defence cooperation and enhance transfer of technology in defence production domain.

He extended his appreciation for the Military Training offered by Pakistan Armed Forces training establishments and the standard being maintained therein.

Secretary Defence apprised the Ambassador about the opportunities for regional economic cooperation being offered by CPEC projects. The Ambassador highlighted Saudi interest in investment in PoL sector and expressed hope to see tangible progress in near future.

At the end both dignitaries agreed to work together to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration.