Saudi Envoy Calls On Chairman HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said al-Malki called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed at the HEC Secretariat on Wednesday

The Saudi Ambassador and Chairman HEC agreed to expand bilateral collaboration and strengthen academic and research linkages among Pakistani and Saudi higher education institutions.

They also discussed the facilities available for Pakistani and Saudi students studying in both the countries.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC is committed to ensure maximum utilization of Saudi Government scholarships for Pakistani students.

