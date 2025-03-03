Saudi Envoy Calls On DPM Ishaq Dar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and discussed matters of mutual interests.
Both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the existing deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.
The ambassador conveyed Ramazan greetings for the deputy prime minister and people of Pakistan. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar reciprocated the same for the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.
