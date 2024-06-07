Saudi Envoy Calls On Governor KP, Discusses Promotion Of Bilateral Cooperation
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawab bin Saeed Al Maliki here on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation
During the meeting, Pakistan-Saudi relations, available investment opportunities in the province and investment promotion were also discussed. Director of King Salman Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center Pakistan Wing Abdullah Al Barak was also present on the occasion, said a press release.
During the meeting, Pakistan-Saudi relations, available investment opportunities in the province and investment promotion were also discussed. Director of King Salman Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center Pakistan Wing Abdullah Al Barak was also present on the occasion, said a press release.
The Governor appreciated the relief services of Shah Salman Relief Center across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He further said that the relief services of King Salman Relief Center were highly valued aims of suffering humanity and poverty alleviation in the backward districts of KP.
He said that in the recent flood, the Shah Salman Relief Center had provided full assistance to the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Charsadda with a spirit of love. He said that the Saudi government had always supported the people of Pakistan in all kinds of situations and this was the reason why the hearts of the entire Pakistani nation were with the Saudi government and its people.
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, heat wave: Romina6 minutes ago
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: Jaral6 minutes ago
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agriculture6 minutes ago
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers8 minutes ago
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday13 minutes ago
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive13 minutes ago
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan13 minutes ago
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor23 minutes ago
Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Ga ..13 minutes ago
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha36 minutes ago
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap36 minutes ago