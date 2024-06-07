Open Menu

Saudi Envoy Calls On Governor KP, Discusses Promotion Of Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawab bin Saeed Al Maliki here on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, Pakistan-Saudi relations, available investment opportunities in the province and investment promotion were also discussed. Director of King Salman Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center Pakistan Wing Abdullah Al Barak was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The Governor appreciated the relief services of Shah Salman Relief Center across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that the relief services of King Salman Relief Center were highly valued aims of suffering humanity and poverty alleviation in the backward districts of KP.

He said that in the recent flood, the Shah Salman Relief Center had provided full assistance to the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Charsadda with a spirit of love. He said that the Saudi government had always supported the people of Pakistan in all kinds of situations and this was the reason why the hearts of the entire Pakistani nation were with the Saudi government and its people.

