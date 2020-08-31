Saudi Envoy calls on Interior Minister, discuss COVID-19 situation

Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday met with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki and discussed coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday met with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki and discussed coronavirus situation.

The visiting envoy also condoled over the death of Minister's two brothers and said "It's a great loss and no one can imagine the pain you have endured" said a news release.

The Minister thanked the ambassador for his visit and said, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and cordial ties not only at the governmental level but also at the public level.

Both discussed the matters of mutual cooperation and coronavirus situation at both the ends.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah asked about the current COVID-19 situation in Saudi Arabia and inquired about the resumption of Umrah flights.

The Ambassador said that things were under control in Saudi Arabia as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and as soon as situation improved, the flights will resume.

The minister and the envoy agreed upon the point that the two countries share a strong bond.

Te meeting concluded with the promise that both countries will continue to work for further strengthening the bond between two countries.