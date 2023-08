Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malkiy called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malkiy called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

The ambassador congratulated the foreign minister on assuming office and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Saudi leadership.

During the meeting, bilateral ties, with special emphasis on trade and investment were discussed.