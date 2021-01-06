UrduPoint.com
Saudi Envoy Calls On Omar Ayub, Discusses JVs In Energy Projects

Wed 06th January 2021

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed matters related to joint ventures (JVs) in petroleum and energy projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed matters related to joint ventures (JVs) in petroleum and energy projects.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta were also present in the meeting.

"Both the sides deliberated upon joint ventures by Pakistan and the Kingdom in the petroleum and energy sectors," a Petroleum Division news release said.

The minister apprised the envoy about the progress of various energy projects in lieu of investment-friendly policies introduced by the current government in diverse fields for thriving economic development of Pakistan.

Omar Ayub said the diversified market of the energy sector was one of the prime investment destinations to boost the economic growth of the country.

He also told the envoy that the government was focusing on energy projects under new renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation, besides reviving exploration and production activities in the oil & gas sector that would help attract more investment in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged the efforts made by the minister and his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector.

He said the Kingdom would continue working with Pakistan for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

