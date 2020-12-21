Saudi envoy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters of importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters of importance.

The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the COVID-19 situation, the PM Office said.

They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi fraternal ties.