Saudi Envoy Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters of importance.
The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the COVID-19 situation, the PM Office said.
They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi fraternal ties.