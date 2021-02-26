Saudi envoy calls on Railway minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki Friday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the minister said that relations between the two countries were strongest than a rock and Pakistanis respected the custodians of the Two Holy Mosques.

"Pakistanis feel a spiritual connection with Saudi Arabia."According to a news release, the minister said both the countries enjoyed warm and close bilateral relations, adding that hearts of the people in two countries beat together.

Acknowledging Saudi Arabia's cooperation in the development of Pakistan, the minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the relations between the two countries had become stronger than ever.