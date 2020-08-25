Saudi envoy calls on Railways Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the occasion the minister said, Pakistan values Saudi Arabia and the hearts of the people of both the countries beat together.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always supported each other's stance on international affairs and the relations between both the countries based on Islamic brotherhood and love.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the minister and inquired about his health.

Sheikh Rashid presented a bouquet to the Ambassador on his arrival at the Ministry of Railways.