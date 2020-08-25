UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Envoy Calls On Railways Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:13 PM

Saudi envoy calls on Railways Minister

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the occasion the minister said, Pakistan values Saudi Arabia and the hearts of the people of both the countries beat together.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always supported each other's stance on international affairs and the relations between both the countries based on Islamic brotherhood and love.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the minister and inquired about his health.

Sheikh Rashid presented a bouquet to the Ambassador on his arrival at the Ministry of Railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Love

Recent Stories

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

1 minute ago

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 hour ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 hour ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

2 hours ago

Global tourism loses $320 billion due to coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.