Saudi Envoy Calls On Turi; Discuss Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis In KSA

November 04, 2022

Saudi envoy calls on Turi; discuss employment opportunities for Pakistanis in KSA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Labor Attaché of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Majid Baker Friday called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi to discuss employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia, welfare and problems of Pakistani citizens in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in detail.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries also discussed other matters of mutual interest, a news release said.

The Labor Attaché apprised about the features of Saudi Arabia's new Labor Policy which was highly appreciated by the minister.

The minister emphasized on increasing the quota of Pakistani manpower adding Pakistan had available skilled manpower in all sectors and was ready to meet the manpower requirements of Saudi Arabia.

The Skill Verification Program recently launched by both countries will ensure maximum export of skilled workers and professionals.

Secretary Workers Welfare board, Managing Director Pakistan Employment Corporation, Joint Secretary and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The minister admired the decision of Saudi Arabia to appoint a Labor Attaché in Pakistan.

"I am happy that Saudi Arabia has appointed for the first time a Labor Attaché to Pakistan. Pakistan has always been proud of its friendly and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia," he added.

Majid Bakr appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for labor's and said, "After ending the condition of the sponsor Pakistani labor will go to Saudi Arabia by signing a contract with the company. Under the new policy, labor will also be able to change companies. The Saudi government is providing maximum facilities to the labor." Turi commended the revolutionary reforms in Saudi Arabia's labor policy.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia should increase the quota of Pakistani workers.

He further said that Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia due to minor crimes and lack of documents must be released.

