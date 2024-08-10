Open Menu

Saudi Envoy Congratulates Pakistan On Arshad Nadeem's Historic Olympic Gold

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Saudi envoy congratulates Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi has extended his warmest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem's historic achievement of winning Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday, he said Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani javelin thrower, achieved a monumental feat by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, bringing immense pride to his nation.

Dr. Al-Otaibi praised Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding performance, describing it as a significant milestone not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world.

"This historic win is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the people of Pakistan," he remarked.

Dr. Al-Otaibi also highlighted the close brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, adding that the success of Pakistani athletes was celebrated with great joy in the Kingdom. He expressed his hope that this victory would inspire further achievements and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The Saudi press Attaché wished continued success to Pakistan in the field of sports, emphasizing the shared pride in Arshad Nadeem's remarkable accomplishment on the global stage.

