Saudi Envoy Directs To Properly Scrutinize Workforce For Kingdom

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Saudi envoy directs to properly scrutinize workforce for Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday directed to properly scrutinize the workforce to be hired for Kingdom so that they could perform well as per their job descriptions.

He said this in a meeting with Professional Examination Programme Project Manager Johar Afzal. Saudi Labor Attaché Majid Bakr bin Idris Bakr and Counselor Khalid Al-Hamwi were also present on this occasion.

The meeting was meant to increase coordination on the labor side, raise the level of labor candidates for work in the Kingdom, and besides verifying the skills of nominated labor, address their challenges faced by them.

The Saudi envoy directed them to follow up the professional examination project centers and ensure that they were playing the required role.

He also emphasized the need to open a new examination center and said the center should be exemplary and professional one.

He recommended that there should be a common logo for the centers that would reflect the breadth and strength of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Saudi Labor Attaché thanked the Ambassador for his support, interest and follow-up. He also extended gratitude to the leaders of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for their cooperation and support to the ministry's programmes.

