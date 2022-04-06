Saudi envoy distributes ration, dates among deserving people

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday distributed rations and dates among the deserving people.

He, on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, also distributed the copies of holy Quran, translated into urdu, Sindhi and Pashto languages.

He, reviewing the shipments, said the Saudi government dispatched a great quantity of groceries in various areas of Pakistan for the vulnerable segments of the society every year particularly in the holy month of Ramazan.