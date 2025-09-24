Saudi envoy highlights ‘iron brotherhood’ with Pakistan at Kingdom’s 95th National Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy an eternal bond of brotherhood, which continues to grow under the leadership of both nations.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Kingdom’s 95th National Day at Jinnah Convention Centre, the ambassador said this year’s celebrations are being observed under the slogan ‘Pride in Our Nature’ - a theme that reflects Saudi Arabia’s heritage, values, ambitions and generosity, while also symbolizing its forward-looking vision of development and progress.

He said under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia have reached new heights of cooperation and understanding. Likewise, he added, the Kingdom’s leadership - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud - deeply value this partnership and look forward to working hand in hand with Pakistan for the prosperity of their peoples and the wider Islamic fort.

Al-Malki also referred to Vision 2030, describing it as a transformative roadmap that is ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people.

In a surprise gesture, the envoy addressed part of his speech in urdu, recalling the historic and fraternal ties binding the two nations. He emphasized that Saudi-Pakistan relations are rooted in Islamic brotherhood, shared values and love, encompassing political, military, cultural and diplomatic spheres.

Concluding his address, Ambassador Al-Malki recited a famous verse of Allama Iqbal:

“Muslims are united in guarding the sanctity of the Holy Kaaba - from the shores of the Nile to the land of Kashgar.”

The couplet drew loud applause from the audience, reflecting the deep resonance of shared history and the enduring brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held, featuring Saudi traditional dance and cuisine, adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion. The celebrations drew participation from people from all walks of life, including diplomats, politicians, religious scholars, academics and others. Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani attended the event as the chief guest.