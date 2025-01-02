Saudi Envoy Inaugurates Scenic Photo Display Celebrating Pakistan-Saudi Friendship
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday inaugurated an amazing display of Pakistan’s scenic photos on the boundary wall of the Diplomatic Enclave opposite the Saudi Embassy, symbolizing the enduring friendship and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with other dignitaries and officials.
Speaking to the media, Ambassador Al-Malki described the initiative as a tribute to Pakistan's vibrant culture and rich heritage. “This effort highlights the beauty and diversity of Pakistan to the world while celebrating the deep-rooted brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” he stated.
The photo display captivated participants with its vivid portrayal of Pakistan’s cultural and natural diversity.
Among the highlights were the majestic Badshahi Mosque, the lively Shandur Polo Festival, the rustic charm of desert life, the architectural wonder of the mosque located within the Khewra Salt Mine and K2, the second highest mountain on earth.
Other images showcased traditional activities, such as jaggery-making, and featured Pakistan’s unique wildlife, including the partridge and cheetah providing a window into the country’s lifestyle and biodiversity.
The event underscored the profound and enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. This initiative forms part of a larger effort to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the historic ties between the two nations, further enriching their longstanding partnership.
