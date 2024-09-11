Saudi Envoy Lauds Pakistan For Introducing Economic Reforms
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Minister emphasizes that structural reforms are pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of government’s policy agenda.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a homegrown economic agenda centered on comprehensive institutional reforms across key sectors of the economy.
The Minister made these remarks while meeting Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).
The Minister emphasized that structural reforms are pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of the government’s policy agenda.
Senator Aurangzeb expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent economic support to Pakistan, while highlighting the renewed interest shown by Saudi investors in pursuing joint ventures and business collaborations with Pakistan’s private sector.
He also recalled his productive meetings with Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Al-Jadaan, and Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development during his visit to Washington in April this year.
Muhammad Aurangzeb noted the significant outcomes of the high-level business delegation’s visit from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in May, aimed at exploring investment opportunities, expanding bilateral cooperation, and scaling up partnerships across diverse sectors.
He also outlined Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory, citing key indicators such as Currency stabilization, reduced inflation, a surge in remittances, prudent management of the current account deficit, and foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover two months of imports.
On the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki commended the Government of Pakistan’s efforts in implementing structural and institutional reforms and reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.
The Ambassador also acknowledged the immense potential for investment and business opportunities between the two countries.
He indicated that a Saudi business delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming months to further explore areas for joint ventures and collaborative investments.
Recent Stories
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sahiwal for timely completion of PSIP projects2 seconds ago
-
Govt to unveil a comprehensive plan soon to promote football: PM4 seconds ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region10 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy, a vital communication method: PU VC10 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden saves man from railway track19 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah19 minutes ago
-
National consultative workshop on awareness raising of HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer he ..20 minutes ago
-
Home Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Police seize 16kg hashish, arrest drug smuggler20 minutes ago
-
PM assures maximum facilitation of sportsmen to bring laurels to country20 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug dealers30 minutes ago