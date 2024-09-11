Open Menu

Saudi Envoy Lauds Pakistan For Introducing Economic Reforms

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

Minister emphasizes that structural reforms are pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of government’s policy agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a homegrown economic agenda centered on comprehensive institutional reforms across key sectors of the economy.

The Minister made these remarks while meeting Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

The Minister emphasized that structural reforms are pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of the government’s policy agenda.

Senator Aurangzeb expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent economic support to Pakistan, while highlighting the renewed interest shown by Saudi investors in pursuing joint ventures and business collaborations with Pakistan’s private sector.

He also recalled his productive meetings with Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Al-Jadaan, and Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development during his visit to Washington in April this year.

Muhammad Aurangzeb noted the significant outcomes of the high-level business delegation’s visit from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in May, aimed at exploring investment opportunities, expanding bilateral cooperation, and scaling up partnerships across diverse sectors.

He also outlined Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory, citing key indicators such as Currency stabilization, reduced inflation, a surge in remittances, prudent management of the current account deficit, and foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover two months of imports.

On the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki commended the Government of Pakistan’s efforts in implementing structural and institutional reforms and reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the immense potential for investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

He indicated that a Saudi business delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming months to further explore areas for joint ventures and collaborative investments.

