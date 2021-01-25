UrduPoint.com
Saudi Envoy Launches Winter Clothing Project For Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Saudi envoy launches winter clothing project for poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki Sunday launched a project to distribute winter clothing among the poor in different parts of the country.

The winter clothes were provided by the Muslim World League under its humanitarian assistance initiative.

Besides the clothing, the essential food items would also be distributed among the beneficiaries.

Minister for Religious Affairs Nurul Haq Qadri, Deputy Secretary-General of the League, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Zaid also attended the ceremony.

The Muslim World League is an international non-governmental Islamic organization based in Makkah. The organization carried out multiple welfare projects in Pakistan. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, the organization was among the first welfare entities to reach out to the people in remote areas for their assistance.

