Saudi envoy meets 4-year-old boy who supports flood affected people

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday met four-year-old boy, Ahmed Mustafa, along his father who donated his money collected for the purpose of Umrah to the people affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday met four-year-old boy, Ahmed Mustafa, along his father who donated his money collected for the purpose of Umrah to the people affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in the country.

According to the twitter handle of the Saudi envoy, the child's father, appreciating the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's fraternal relations, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Saudi government, ambassador and embassy for standing by Pakistan and its people through thick and thin.

In a video clip, the father expressed the hope that his son would be nurtured with great moral ethics and serve the country with national spirit.

On this occasion, the Saudi ambassador said after the national day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he would proceed Ahmed Mustafa to the holy land for performing Umrah along with his father and mother and also arrange a tour to Madina Munawara to pay homage at the Mausoleum of the Holy prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).