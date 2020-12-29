UrduPoint.com
Saudi Envoy Meets Governor, Expresses Interest In PM's Initiative On Olive Cultivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Taking interest in the Prime Minister's initiatives in Olive cultivation and billion Honey tree in the country, Saudi Arab Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki Tuesday held meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Islamabad.

He showed keen interest in the initiative and has pledged to develop understanding for Saudi investment in this sector. Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present in the meeting.

The Saudi Ambassador during the meeting with Governor Shah Farman appreciated the Olive Cultivation and Billion Honey tree initiative and expressed his desire on behalf of the Saudi government to invest in the project.

On this occasion, the Governor informed him the potential of investment in Olive plantation and Sidr Honey tree in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Governor said that KP land is very fertile for cultivation of quality olives and Sidr honey tree, adding that by utilizing existing barren land and wild olive trees new livelihood opportunities for poor and needy people could be generated.

