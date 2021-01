Saudi envoy meets Naval Chief

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region, said the Directorate General of Pakistan Navy in a tweet.