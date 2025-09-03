Saudi Envoy Organizes Blood Donation Drive Inspired By Crown Prince’s Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Wednesday held a blood donation campaign in pursuance of Kingdom’s annual feature,launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud by donating his blood becoming a role model for rest of the nation on August 21, this year.
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, following the footprints of his visionary leadership, organized the drive in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent in the embassy’s premises and presented himself with the donation of blood bag.He praised the crown prince’s initiative as a ‘humanitarian message’ raising awareness of the life-saving importance of voluntary blood donation. He said the initiative embodies a firm commitment to community solidarity and healthcare sustainability.
It is noteworthy that the campaign highlights the Saudi leadership’s commitment to humanitarian causes, exemplified by public COVID-19 vaccination and enrollment in the national organ donation program. Keeping in view these bold steps, more than 800,000 people donated blood in 2024 underscoring growing public participation across the Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairperson, Farzhana Naek who was part and parcel of the event, highly appreciated the Ambassador Al-Malki and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the blood donation campaign. She said a single blood donation has the potential to save lives by providing blood, plasma, or platelets to patients in need.
Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, Press Attache at the Saudi Embassy, said the campaign reflects the Kingdom’s vision of promoting social responsibility,health awareness, and humanitarian values. He said, “Blood donation is a noble act that saves countless lives every day.By following the example of our leadership, we are honored to contribute to this vital cause.” He said the blood donation campaign represents the highest form of humanitarian giving and reflects the Kingdom’s values of compassion and solidarity.
On this occasion, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Country Director Abdullah Al-Baqami, Media Advisor Dr. Jamal Al-Harbi, and Director of Media Mohammed Al-Ali,along with other Saudi officials and staff members, also donated blood as part of the campaign.
