Saudi Envoy Pledges Royal Hajj Invite For World Cup-winning Pak Team
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki on Sunday announced that the Pakistan cricket team will be the royal guests on Hajj next year if they win the T20 World Cup.
In a special video message released, the Saudi ambassador extended his best wishes to the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup-2024.
"My message to my brothers of the Pakistan cricket team is that, God willing, you will win this tournament. The Pakistani people will celebrate the team's success in the World Cup," said the ambassador.
He also expressed his prayers for Pakistan's prosperity and development, adding that if the team clinches the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they will be honoured as royal guests during Hajj next year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 11000 people riding on green bus daily in Quetta3 seconds ago
-
Punjab Govt to offer ‘No Profit No Loss Services’ at animal sale points8 seconds ago
-
Col Helen's elevation to Brigadier's rank beacon of hope for Christian community: ISPR11 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s 49.6mln tonnes solid waste potential source of energy, recycling for circular economy10 minutes ago
-
Police officials rewarded over good performance10 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of versatile comedian Nanha observed11 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers20 minutes ago
-
Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for PPPs-Education” held20 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station20 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas30 minutes ago
-
Tahira Naqvi's legacy honored on her death anniversary30 minutes ago
-
PWD organises awareness seminar for religious scholars in Tank30 minutes ago