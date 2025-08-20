Saudi envoy reaffirms Kingdom’s solidarity as KSrelief dispatches major aid convoy for flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Pakistan in times of crisis, as the Kingdom dispatched a large-scale humanitarian convoy to assist families devastated by recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
Speaking at the send-off ceremony, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, conveyed condolences on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, to the government and people of Pakistan.
The ambassador expressed deep sorrow over the losses caused by the natural disaster, stressing that the Kingdom stands firmly beside Pakistan in every challenge.
“Through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Saudi Arabia is extending urgent assistance to our Pakistani brothers and sisters.
This reflects our firm commitment under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support Pakistan in times of need and further elevate our brotherly ties,” he said.
The convoy, dispatched via KSrelief, comprises essential shelter kits, food packages, and medical supplies for the worst-affected families. Ambassador Al-Malki underscored that KSrelief has been at the forefront of humanitarian service worldwide and continues to perform “noble duties” in Pakistan, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people in times of trial.
He extended gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership, officials, and institutions for their cooperation, while praying for peace, prosperity, and stability in both brotherly nations.
“Long live Pakistan-Saudi friendship, long live Pakistan,” the envoy concluded.
