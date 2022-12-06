Saudi Export Development Authority Participates in Pacprocess MEA and Food Africa Exhibitions in Cairo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Export Development Authority, under the identity of "Made in Saudi Arabia", is participating in Pacprocess MEA and Food Africa exhibitions held in Cairo, Egypt, during the period from 5 to 7 December, 2022.

The pavilion includes more than 25 Saudi companies specialized in the food and packaging industries.

The Authority is preparing to hold a number of business matching and partnership meetings with potential buyers from the African continent.