Saudi Export Development Authority Participates In Pacprocess MEA And Food Africa Exhibitions In Cairo

Published December 06, 2022

RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Export Development Authority, under the identity of "Made in Saudi Arabia", is participating in Pacprocess MEA and Food Africa exhibitions held in Cairo, Egypt, during the period from 5 to 7 December, 2022.

The pavilion includes more than 25 Saudi companies specialized in the food and packaging industries.

The Authority is preparing to hold a number of business matching and partnership meetings with potential buyers from the African continent.

More Stories From Pakistan

