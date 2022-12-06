- Home
- Pakistan
- Saudi Export Development Authority Participates in Pacprocess MEA and Food Africa Exhibitions in Cai ..
Saudi Export Development Authority Participates In Pacprocess MEA And Food Africa Exhibitions In Cairo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM
RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Export Development Authority, under the identity of "Made in Saudi Arabia", is participating in Pacprocess MEA and Food Africa exhibitions held in Cairo, Egypt, during the period from 5 to 7 December, 2022.
The pavilion includes more than 25 Saudi companies specialized in the food and packaging industries.
The Authority is preparing to hold a number of business matching and partnership meetings with potential buyers from the African continent.