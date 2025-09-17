Saudi F-15 Jets Escort PM Shehbaz Plane In Warm Aerial Welcome
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit, receiving a warm welcome with an aerial escort of Saudi F-15 jets as his plane entered Saudi airspace.
Speaking onboard his special flight, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz for the gracious aerial welcome extended by the Royal Saudi Air Force.
At the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister is visiting the Kingdom accompanied by high level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review the full spectrum of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.
The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, aiming to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields.
Recent Stories
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects arrested, illegal weapons recovered28 seconds ago
-
UoG launches campaign against street begging with student training workshop30 seconds ago
-
Gilani appeals for urgent support for flood-affected people of South Punjab31 seconds ago
-
Balochistan prioritizes digital skills to empower youth33 seconds ago
-
Court hands over 7 accused to FIA on 3-day remand in APP mega corruption case35 seconds ago
-
Bhakkar tehsildar’s naib qasid held for taking bribe40 seconds ago
-
Saudi F-15 jets escort PM Shehbaz plane in warm aerial welcome41 seconds ago
-
Boy drowns in pond in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti urges to boost Balochistan’s revenue base11 minutes ago
-
Court indict 11 accused in Nov 26, riots case11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 24 suspects in crackdown on criminals11 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO Inaugurates One-Window Customer Service Centre21 minutes ago