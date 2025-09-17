Saudi F-15 jets escort PM Shehbaz plane in warm aerial welcome

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit, receiving a warm welcome with an aerial escort of Saudi F-15 jets as his plane entered Saudi airspace.

Speaking onboard his special flight, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz for the gracious aerial welcome extended by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

At the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister is visiting the Kingdom accompanied by high level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review the full spectrum of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, aiming to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields.