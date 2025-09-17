Open Menu

Saudi F-15 Jets Escort PM Shehbaz Plane In Warm Aerial Welcome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Saudi F-15 jets escort PM Shehbaz plane in warm aerial welcome

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit, receiving a warm welcome with an aerial escort of Saudi F-15 jets as his plane entered Saudi airspace.

Speaking onboard his special flight, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz for the gracious aerial welcome extended by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

At the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister is visiting the Kingdom accompanied by high level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review the full spectrum of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, aiming to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields.

Recent Stories

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

56 minutes ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

1 hour ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

1 hour ago
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

4 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan