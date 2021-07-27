Saudi FM arrives in Islamabad on day long visit

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has arrived in Islamabad on a day long visit.

Senior officials of the foreign office received him at Noor Khan airbase.

The Saudi Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The Saudi Foreign Minister will also call on other dignitaries during his visit.