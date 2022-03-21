UrduPoint.com

Saudi FM Arrives To Attend OIC-FMC Moot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud on Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation - Foreign Minister Council (OIC-FMC) on March 22 to 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud on Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation - Foreign Minister Council (OIC-FMC) on March 22 to 23.

He was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East.

