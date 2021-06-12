UrduPoint.com
Saudi FM Calls Qureshi; Discusses Challenges Of Organizing Hajj This Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephone call from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed bilateral relations as well as challenges of organizing Hajj this year due to pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephone call from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed bilateral relations as well as challenges of organizing Hajj this year due to pandemic.

The Saudi foreign minister apprised Foreign Minister Qureshi about the challenges of organizing Hajj and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the larger interest of public health.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in public interest by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of Pakistan's leadership, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed best wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In view of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers reviewed the outcomes of the successful visit and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan's support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the two countries' cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Commensurate with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues.

The two foreign ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during the visit of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York.\867

