Saudi FM Prince Faisal Arrives On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will arrive here on Thursday to discuss the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest

According to a press release of the Foreign Office spokesperson, during his visit, the Saudi minister would call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a press release of the Foreign Office spokesperson, during his visit, the Saudi minister would call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"This would be his maiden visit to Pakistan, during which the exchange of views would cover bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest," it added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship. The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration.

