Saudi Foreign Minister Calls On PM Kakar
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The prime minister underlined the strategic importance of close brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in common cultural heritage and shared interests.
The two sides also reviewed regional developments. Prime Minister Kakar noted that close brotherly relations between the two countries were a factor in regional stability.
He said Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement including through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.
The prime minister appreciated the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and underlined the highest esteem the people of Pakistan held for the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
