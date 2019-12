Saudi Foreign Minister calls on Prime Minister

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting, a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.