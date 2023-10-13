Saudi Foreign Minister speaks with Italian Counterpart

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by telephone Thursday with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings.

Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s rejection of all forms of attacks against civilians, calling on warring parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.

He also stressed the importance of avoiding more violence and escalation.