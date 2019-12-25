UrduPoint.com
Saudi Foreign Minister To Visit Pakistan

Wed 25th December 2019

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, will be visiting Islamabad on 26 December 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, will be visiting Islamabad on 26 December 2019.He will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This would be his maiden visit to Pakistan, during which the exchange of views would cover bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest.Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship.The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration.

