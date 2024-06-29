Saudi GDP Announces Preparedness For Umrah Performers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Passports (GDP) announced on Saturday its preparedness to receive arrivals to perform Umrah rituals for the year 1446 AH at the Kingdom’s border crossings.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), GDP said that its lounges at the land, sea and air crossings have been reinforced with qualified professionals and modern devices to process Umrah performers’ arrival and departure procedures. It also called on Umrah performers to adhere to regulations.
Recent Stories
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi expresses sorrow over fire incident in Nauthia Bazar10 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police returns cellphone to traveler10 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers arrested10 minutes ago
-
Residents can submit allotment dues till Sunday10 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to ensure peace in Muharram10 minutes ago
-
2,210 degrees awarded at fifth GCWUS convocation40 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes six consumers for illegal use of meters40 minutes ago
-
Famous poet Majeed Amjad remembered40 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life50 minutes ago
-
Revamping of rural health centres, basic health units to start in September: Minister50 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’50 minutes ago
-
BISP lauded1 hour ago