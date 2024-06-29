Saudi GDP announces preparedness for Umrah performers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Passports (GDP) announced on Saturday its preparedness to receive arrivals to perform Umrah rituals for the year 1446 AH at the Kingdom’s border crossings.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), GDP said that its lounges at the land, sea and air crossings have been reinforced with qualified professionals and modern devices to process Umrah performers’ arrival and departure procedures. It also called on Umrah performers to adhere to regulations.