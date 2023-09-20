Open Menu

Saudi General Visits NHQ, Lauds Conduct Of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili on Wednesday called-on Chief of Staff, Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and lauded bilateral Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV being conducted at Al Jubail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili on Wednesday called-on Chief of Staff, Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and lauded bilateral Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV being conducted at Al Jubail.

The Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces visited Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Both dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV that was recently held at Al Jubail and reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties.

The visit of Chief of the General Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Visit Saudi

Recent Stories

Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safa ..

Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safari Park frame Dubai&#039;s nat ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Philippines discuss strengthening financial a ..

UAE, Philippines discuss strengthening financial and investment relations

44 minutes ago
 DIFC unveils five-year innovation outlook for fina ..

DIFC unveils five-year innovation outlook for financial services

44 minutes ago
 LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8t ..

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day recovery campaign

1 hour ago
 MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering ..

MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

1 hour ago
 PFA operation continues against substandard food p ..

PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres o ..

1 hour ago
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

1 hour ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

1 hour ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

1 hour ago
 DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

1 hour ago
 RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

1 hour ago
 Economists see challenging exports outlook for Mal ..

Economists see challenging exports outlook for Malaysia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan