Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili on Wednesday called-on Chief of Staff, Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and lauded bilateral Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV being conducted at Al Jubail.

The Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces visited Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Both dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV that was recently held at Al Jubail and reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties.

The visit of Chief of the General Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.