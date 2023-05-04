UrduPoint.com

Saudi Govt Ensures Full Rights To Workers: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Saudi govt ensures full rights to workers: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, highlighting the crucial role of workers in the development of societies has said it was the basis for urban, industrial and commercial renaissance for all nations on the globe.

Addressing an event organized by the Saudi Embassy in connection with 'International Workers' Day' the other day, he expressed appreciation for workers all around the world and congratulated all hardworking individuals who had made sacrifices in building and developing societies.

The ambassador said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both the government and its people, looked upon workers in all fields with appreciation and respect.

He said the leadership of Kingdom was committed to implementing laws that protected workers and ensured that they received their full rights.

Citing the example of the nearly two million workers from Pakistan who are currently working on development projects in the Kingdom, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki highlighted that their presence was a testament to the depth of relations between the two countries and their mutual respect for each other.

He emphasized that the Pakistani workers' presence had been critical in supporting the Pakistani economy through financial transfers to their home country.

The workers' contributions had been highly valued by the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the close ties and mutual interests between the two nations, he maintained.

Overall, the ambassador's statement highlighted the significance of workers' contributions to society and their importance in shaping the course of nations' development.

It also underscored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to protecting workers' rights and supporting their contributions to society.

Meanwhile, Saudi Labor Attaché Majid Bakr bin Idris Bakr, in a welcome address, thanked the distinguished guests for the participation and screened a short video on the rights of workers in Saudi Arabia.

