Saudi Govt Further Improves Services For Pilgrims' Convenience: DG Hajj

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 11:15 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday said the Saudi government had further improved the services in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah for the pilgrims' convenience

Talking to APP, Director General Hajj Abrar Ahmad Mirza said Pakistan Hajj Mission had also made elaborate arrangements in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah for pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims had provided cheaper accommodation, quality food and better transportation.

He said first class residential buildings had been acquired for the residence of the pilgrims which were almost near to the Haram.

He said each pilgrim had provided the facility of 'pinned based guidance post tracking map' to locate the way in case, if someone lost during the Hajj rituals.

Regarding Road to Makkah project, he said Saudi authorities had visited Karachi and Lahore airports and expressed the hope that both of the airports would be included in the project by next year.

He further said the religious affairs ministry was in contact with Saudi authorities to include the Peshawar and Quetta airports in the following project as well.

