Saudi govt gear up to welcome Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the Saudi Arabia Central Hajj Committee, has asked all concerned government departments and private agencies to redouble their efforts to provide the pilgrims with the maximum degree of comfort and the best of services that will enable them perform their religious rites in ease, peace and comfort.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will tentatively start on Friday, Aug. 8, depending on the sighting of crescent and will continue for six days. During these several million people who will arrive in Makkah from all corners of the world will move around between the holy precincts of the Grand Mosque, and the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.

Chairing a meeting of the Central Haj Committee, Prince Khaled thanked all the parties involved in the Hajj services and he particularly appreciated the Authority for the Development of Makkah Region for the numerous projects it had implemented in the holy sites.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made a presentation about its plans for this year's Hajj season, Saudi Gazette reported.

It said it has prepared 16 centers for guidance in Mina and Arafat and four centers for receiving and grouping the pilgrims.

The ministry said it has deployed as many as 2,250 of its employees to serve the pilgrims in addition to 29,000 employees of the 193 Hajj companies as well as 15,000 staff of the tawafa (Hajj guides) establishments.

The ministry said a fleet of 18,500 buses will be deployed to transport the pilgrims between the holy sites.